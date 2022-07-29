MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was taken to a nearby hospital after a small charter plane made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday afternoon.

At about 3:20 p.m., a Cessna plane carrying two passengers made an emergency landing at RDU.

The plane landed on runway 5R-23L and veered into the grass, according to RDU officials.

A fire engine was also spotted spraying down the plane.

RDU first responders said one person onboard the plane was taken to Duke Hospital with minor injuries.

The airfield was temporarily closed until the scene was secured, RDU officials said in a news release.

Runway 5L-23R reopened while runway 5R-23L will remain closed until further notice, the news release said.

(Photo by Simon Palmore)

No other information was available.

Check back with CBS 17 for updates.