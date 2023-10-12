RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Put your back into it!

The 2023 Plane Pull fundraising event is coming up later this month at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and registration is still open.

The Oct. 21 event benefits the Special Olympics of North Carolina and give people the chance to compete in a unique way for the organization.

Teams of five take on the challenge to see who can pull a 50,000 pound a distance of 25 feet in the fastest time.

Each team participating must raise $1,000 by the start of the event. Teams are broken up into four categories of law enforcement/first responders, corporate/organizations, females and gym/fitness groups.

Plane Pull fundraiser photos submitted by the Special Olympics of North Carolina.

Team captains are encouraged to contact Leslie Moyar at lmoyar@sonc.net to schedule their time block once their team reaches the $1,000 fundraising goal. All teams must also submit a roster form to secure all team members by Oct. 19.

Prizes will be awarded for:

Top Fundraising Team,

Top Fundraising Individual,

Top Event T-Shirt,

Top Team Spirit T-Shirt, and

Fastest Pull Time.

For more information on the 2023 fundraising event, visit the Plane Pull webpage.