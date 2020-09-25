Planned protests spur several weekend Raleigh road closures, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several roads in the downtown Raleigh area are closing for the weekend ahead of planned protests Saturday, officials say.
The roads will be closed starting Saturday morning and will reopen early Monday, according to Raleigh city officials.
Protests are planned at 3 p.m. at 316 Fayetteville Street and at 7:30 p.m. at Nash Square.
City officials said the planned protests triggered the street closures.
The roads closed are:
- Fayetteville Street from Morgan Street to Davie Street
- Hargett Street from Salisbury Street to Wilmington Street
- Martin Street from Salisbury Street to Wilmington Street
- The 300 block of Salisbury Street
The roads will be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Monday.
