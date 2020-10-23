Plans for Walkable Midtown moving forward

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Plans to expand what’s considered Midtown Raleigh moved forward Thursday night. The Planning Commission approved plans to re-develop the area, building out and up.

North Hills continues to grow and the commission gave the go-ahead for that to happen upward, in the form of 20 story buildings along Lassiter Mill. Businesses encouraged to have entrances on the street for walkability.

“The city is obviously growing and to the question of not here, where? If not across the street from another 20 story building in this type of dense area,” Blannie Miller said.

Also on the table re-zoning a stretch of St. Albans Drive from Bush to Atlantic Avenue from industrial to residential. The public was allowed to weigh in. So many expressed interest in speaking they were asked to keep their comments to two minutes.

“They did not notify the owners, my neighbors until August of this year,” Chuck Valdez who owns a medical office building nearby said.

The commission voted to keep the current zoning in place.

All of it part of a much larger plan called, Walkable Midtown. The goal is to create a connected commercial and residential district. It would include North Hills, Midtown East, and the Industrial area around it. The Waterfront District is considered the area off Crabtree Creek.

“It’s great to see more development around Raleigh, I guess it depends on where it’s encroaching,” Bryson Peter of Raleigh said.

“I don’t know if 20 story buildings make sense at this point but I guess if they’re trying to connect North Hills and downtown at some point, it’s kind of inevitable,” Haley Peter, Raleigh said.

The zoning changes now go before City Council.