RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve been wanting to get a pet, the Wake County Animal Center is asking for your help.

The shelter is reaching capacity in their dog and cat kennels.

Big and small, young and old…dogs and cats are cramming in.

“It’s hard right now,” Meagan Thomas, the Volunteer & Outreach Coordinator at the Wake County Animal Center, said. “What that can mean is tough decisions for us if we can’t get the plea out there, can’t get adopters, volunteers, fosters, rescue groups to come in and help take animals into their care from our organization.”

The shelter has 75 kennels for dogs and 42 spaces for cats.

That’s compared to the 110 dogs and 76 cats they had when they made the announcement Monday.

By Thursday, they were down to about 75 dogs and 40 cats.

Discounts on adoption fees

To clear up some room, the shelter is offering a discount for adopting a dog or cat at least eight-years-old.

While their typical adoption fees are $95 for dogs, the shelter said senior dogs can be adopted for just $25.

Adoption fees for cats typically run $45 for cats under five-years-old, and $15 for cats older than five. With the new discount, adoptees can name their price for senior cats.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

You can also get a discount for any animal that’s been at the shelter for more than 15 days, with the exception of puppies and kittens.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Adopting an older pet

Thomas said it’s a big misconception that older animals are more expensive.

When you adopt an older pet, she said you don’t necessarily have to go through all of the training and spend lots of money on treats for training.

You likely also won’t have to keep buying bigger crates or toys that will be ripped up because of puppyhood or kittenhood.

“You kind of know who they are,” Thomas said. “They’ve blossomed into the adult that they are.”

Other ways to help

If you’re not able to adopt a pet right now, there are other ways to help.

Thomas said people can make a difference through the following:

Donating — The shelter always needs treats, toys, bedding and other items from their wishlist

— The shelter always needs treats, toys, bedding and other items from their wishlist Fostering — If you have the time and space to help a homeless pet, this could be a good option for you. Click here to learn more.

— If you have the time and space to help a homeless pet, this could be a good option for you. Click here to learn more. Volunteering — The shelter needs volunteers to for dog walking, cat cuddling, helping out with promotional events and off-site adoption events and more. Click here for information.

“We just need all the help we can get right now,” Thomas said. “So any way that people can help us, we would really appreciate that.”

Visit the Wake County Animal Center’s website for more information and to view their adoption gallery.