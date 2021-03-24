PNC Arena announces first entertainment event in more than a year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – PNC Arena announced Mike Epps’ “In Real Life Comedy Tour” will be coming to Raleigh in May – the first scheduled entertainment event at the arena in more than a year.

The comedy tour, which also includes Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Kountry Wayne, is slated to stop in Raleigh on May 9.

While PNC Arena has hosted N.C. State men’s basketball and Carolina Hurricanes games during the pandemic, the comedy tour is currently the earliest scheduled entertainment event since March 2020.

On March 13, 2020, the Millennium Tour 2020 would become the final entertainment event to be held at PNC Arena.

A day before, Billie Eilish performed at PNC Arena as the pandemic was reaching North Carolina.

At the time, Gov. Roy Cooper said it was unsafe for the events to be held. A PNC spokesperson said it was not up to them to cancel a concert or event. That falls on the promoter.

For Billie Eilish’s tour, the promoter was Live Nation. Eilish’s Raleigh show would be her last for the tour as she canceled the remaining dates the day of the Raleigh performance.

In the days after the Millenium Tour’s stop in Raleigh, a woman who attended tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Cooper announced several COVID-19-related restrictions would be loosened on Friday – including maximum capacity at entertainment venues.

PNC Arena will be allowed to hold events at 50 percent capacity.

For the Mike Epps comedy tour, PNC Arena said tickets will be sold in seating pods and all guests are required to follow the arena’s guest health and safety guidelines.