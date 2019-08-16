PNC Arena implementing clear bag policy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – PNC Arena is changing up what kind of bags guests will be allowed to bring into the facility.

Beginning September 18, guests will only be allowed to bring in a clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag that doesn’t exceed 12” x 6” x 12” in size.

One-gallon clear freezer bags and small clutch purses no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” are also permitted.

“The clear bag policy is an additional security measure that complements our standards for safety and security at PNC Arena,” said Don Waddell, president of the Carolina Hurricanes. “The new guidelines support a safer environment and allows us to enhance the efficiency of entry for guests.”

Exceptions to the new policy are medically necessary items like diaper bags. Those bags will undergo a thorough inspection.

A child must accompany the diaper bag.

Click here for a full list of prohibited items at PNC Arena

Guests will be allowed to take bags back to their vehicle if they are not allowed to bring it into the arena.

Walk-through metal detectors and K-9s will still be on location to aid in security.

