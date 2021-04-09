PNC Arena resumes COVID-19 vaccinations with Pfizer following reports of adverse reactions to J&J shot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County resumed its vaccine appointments on Friday at PNC Arena after health officials had to stop giving out the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Thursday due to reported adverse reactions.

The health department says it used the Pfizer vaccine Friday but it plans to use J&J again sometime soon.

County health officials say they tracked where each vial of the single-dose vaccine was manufactured, talk with other providers who had adverse reactions and looked into the patients’ medical histories and found there was no reason to be concerned.

E.J. Wilson was scheduled for a J&J shot but says he received an email letting him know that the county would offer Pfizer instead.

He kept the appointment and got his first dose Friday morning.

“I’m having face to face meetings with a lot of people and going to different events, the ones they’re having so I feel a little better knowing I have the first dose and completely better once I have the second dose,” Wilson said.

The health department says nearly 300 people canceled their appointments after the vaccine switch was made.