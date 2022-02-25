RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Masks will still be required at PNC Arena this weekend, including at Saturday’s big game of UNC-Chapel Hill against N.C. State basketball and Sunday’s Hurricanes game.

The arena will be lifting its mask requirement on Monday, according to a PNC Arena spokesperson.

“I’ll take mine off, not very many people wear one in there anyway,” said Hurricanes fan Mike Bohnsack.

Some Carolina Hurricanes fans said they will continue to wear a mask after Monday.

“I’m still gonna wear a mask when we’ve got over 10,000 people inside breathing on each other, and besides mine lights up — I can make it say whatever it wants,” said Sue Bohnsack.

Individual events and performers can require guests to wear masks in the arena.

Season ticket holder Carol Wessler said she’s ready for masks to be optional at PNC, but may still wear one in certain areas of the arena.

“I will continue maybe to wear them, like I said, when you go up in the concourse and stuff and are walking around, but when you’re sitting in the chairs I think it’s a little bit more comfortable to take it off,” Wessler said.

At Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, masks are optional going forward, but performers can have their own requirements.

When Wake County announced it was lifting indoor mask requirements, it still recommended masks for anyone in large indoor gatherings.