PNC Arena to hire 500 part-time workers as events return

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – PNC Arena is looking to fill more than 500 part-time staff positions as events return to the facility.

A hiring event is being held on Aug. 12 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at PNC Arena, located at 1400 Edwards Mill Road in Raleigh.

PNC Arena said it is offering competitive wages for the positions that are mostly for those 18 and older. However, a few positions are available for 16-year-olds.

Available positions include cashiers, changeover crew, concession stand leaders, cooks, parking attendants, security, and more.

For a complete list of positions, application requirements, and job descriptions, click here.

PNC Arena is home to the Carolina Hurricanes and N.C. State men’s basketball but has a series of concerts on schedule, including Michael Bublé, Guns N’ Roses, Alabama, Harry Styles, and Genesis.