PNC Arena to hire 500 part-time workers as events return

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – PNC Arena is looking to fill more than 500 part-time staff positions as events return to the facility.

A hiring event is being held on Aug. 12 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at PNC Arena, located at 1400 Edwards Mill Road in Raleigh.

PNC Arena said it is offering competitive wages for the positions that are mostly for those 18 and older. However, a few positions are available for 16-year-olds.

Available positions include cashiers, changeover crew, concession stand leaders, cooks, parking attendants, security, and more.

For a complete list of positions, application requirements, and job descriptions, click here.

PNC Arena is home to the Carolina Hurricanes and N.C. State men’s basketball but has a series of concerts on schedule, including Michael Bublé, Guns N’ Roses, Alabama, Harry Styles, and Genesis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories