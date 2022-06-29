RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After eight years of planning, the Centennial Authority is moving forward with plans to renovate the PNC Arena.

Monday designers from Ratio Architects and HOK presented potential design plans to the board.

They’re hoping to bring more food and beverage options, a bigger team store and more space to walk around to the arena.

“People don’t necessarily come to the game just to sit in the seat anymore, they come to the game to really engage with their friends and their colleagues and have a fun time,” said Bill Browne, Principal Architect with Ratio. “Concessions are very different today than they were when the arena was built. You no longer just get a hotdog and a beer and sit in your seat with your grandfather and watch the game.”

Other ideas presented to the board were more exterior spaces and natural lighting. They also want to incorporate interactive spaces where fans watch the game without being in their seats.

“Having the ability to open up the bowl and see it gives you the ability to feel connected to the game when you’re out in line getting food or beverage and you don’t feel like you’re disconnected,” said Browne.

As for costs, the centennial authority says that’s to be determined.

Back in 2019 renovations were expected to cost up to $200 million, but inflation costs could change that.

“Where we left off was right during covid and those prices were one thing, supply chain issues were really nonexistent, interest rates were lower, all these things need to come to bear as we start to think about how this looks going forward,” said Jeff Merritt, Executive Director of the Centennial Authority.

As far as the next steps the design team says they plan to go back and look at the designs before coming back to the authority with an official design concept.