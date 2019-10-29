PNC Arena turns 20 years old

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – PNC Arena — home to North Carolina State basketball and the Carolina Hurricanes — turned 20 years old on Tuesday.

The arena is 770,000 square feet and cost $158 million to build. PNC Arena, in turn, has provided billions of dollars back to the local economy over the past two decades.

Backyard Bistro co-owner Joe Lumbrazo was getting ready for what should be a busy anniversary for the arena as the Hurricanes host the Calgary Flames Tuesday evening.

“PNC Arena is one of the partners we have. They’re located 100 yards away, it’s been one the best partners we have,” Lumbrazo said. “And oftentimes, we share employees. We share the same fans. The people who go to the PNC Arena will come here and party first.”

PNC Arena has seen the ‘Canes go from winning the Stanley Cup in 2006, to a decade-long slump, to making it back to the Eastern Conference Final this past spring. This most recent postseason run saw Carolina set new attendance records and resulted in a significant uptick in season-ticket sales.

And, with college basketball beginning soon, those seats will see even more red-clad fans filing in.

PNC Arena was previously the Raleigh Entertainment and Sports Arena from 1999-2002 and the RBC Center from 2002-2012.

Besides hockey and basketball, the arena is also often transformed into a concert venue. It has just recently hosted acts ranging from Metallica to the Jonas Brothers.

Metallica broke PNC Arena’s attendance records for a concert record earlier in the year.

“It would be a lot different. It would be hard, I think. That’s one of the main reasons I chose this location because of the demographic of the PNC Arena and how they’re developing this area,” Lumbrazo said. “Without the PNC, it would be a struggle.”

Between frequent concerts, ‘Canes fever, and Wolfpack basketball, there’s plenty to drive business for Backyard Bistro and all the other businesses in the area.

