PO box access to close for a weekend as Raleigh post office relocates in January

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The USPS will relocate a post office in the North Hills area early in January, according to a notice sent out Tuesday.
The post office is currently located at 350 E. Six Forks Rd. near the Interstate 440/Wake Forest Road interchange. It will move about a mile away to 2415 Atlantic Ave.
As part of the relocation, the section that houses PO boxes will need to be redesigned and reconfigured in a way that doesn’t change customers’ numbers, addresses, or the size or fee of the boxes.
PO box customers will not have access to their boxes between 5 p.m. on Jan.7 after the post office closes and Jan. 10 when the post office reopens.
Affected customers will be issued a new key, the notice said.