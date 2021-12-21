PO box access to close for a weekend as Raleigh post office relocates in January

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The USPS will relocate a post office in the North Hills area early in January, according to a notice sent out Tuesday.

The post office is currently located at 350 E. Six Forks Rd. near the Interstate 440/Wake Forest Road interchange. It will move about a mile away to 2415 Atlantic Ave.

As part of the relocation, the section that houses PO boxes will need to be redesigned and reconfigured in a way that doesn’t change customers’ numbers, addresses, or the size or fee of the boxes.

PO box customers will not have access to their boxes between 5 p.m. on Jan.7 after the post office closes and Jan. 10 when the post office reopens.

Affected customers will be issued a new key, the notice said.