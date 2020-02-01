Poe Center, Raleigh-Wake Dental Society host annual Terrific Teeth Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – February is Children’s Dental Health Month. In honor of that, Poe Center and Raleigh-Wake County Dental Society, hosted their annual Terrific Teeth Day.

More than 200 people attended the event which featured free dental screenings courtesy of the Colgate Dental Bus.

Kids had the opportunity to dress up as a dentist, pose with the tooth fairy and Marshal Molar, and watch a special dental magic show.

According to the CDC, about 1-5 children aged 5-11 years, have at least one untreated decayed tooth.

The Poe Center works year round to help all NC children build good oral health habits, offering dental education programs for pre-K through 3rd grade.

More information is available by visiting http://www.poehealth.org.