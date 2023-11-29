RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly two weeks after Poe Hall on North Carolina State University’s campus was abruptly closed due to the discovery of environmental contaminants, the school announced the building will not open for the start of the spring semester.

“Given that additional testing is needed, and in an effort to help our Poe Hall community plan for the months ahead, the building will not be open for the start of the spring semester,” the university stated in a update released Wednesday. “The university is working diligently to relocate the building’s classes, research spaces, offices and services.”

The seven-story building was initially closed on Nov. 17 following the discovering of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs.

According to the school, there are over 200 different commercial mixtures of PCB compounds, called Aroclors. Preliminary tests done at the building “detected levels of Aroclor 1262 that warrant further investigation.”

NC State says it is in the process of engaging an outside consultant to do more comprehensive environmental testing.

“Until we have this information, we cannot provide definitive guidance about what — if any — remediation or cleaning is needed or whether the findings are cause for concern from a health perspective.”

Since the closure, classes have either been moved to other buildings or gone virtual.