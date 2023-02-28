RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pole is leaning over a portion of Capital Boulevard in Raleigh, causing some congestion and partial lane closures for repairs Tuesday afternoon.

Five Raleigh police vehicles are at the crossing of Capital Boulevard at Buffaloe and New Hope Church roads where the pole is leaning over the far-right lane heading toward the on-ramp for U.S. 401 North toward Rolesville and Louisburg.

No power outage at this intersection has been reported by Duke Energy and the lights are working normally.

(Judith Retana/CBS 17)

At this time, police have not said what caused the pole and powerline to get bent out of shape.