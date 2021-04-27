Police: 1 dead, another critically injured after crash involving dirt bike in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police are investigating after a man on a dirt bike was killed in a crash and a passenger was critically injured Tuesday.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Maynard and Old Apex roads. The dirt bike was involved in a crash with a vehicle, according to Cary police spokesperson Lt. John Reeves.

Another person on the bike was critically injured, police said.

The crash had the area closed to traffic for several hours, Reeves said.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the crash. This story will be updated as more information is released.