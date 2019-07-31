Police: 1 person hospitalized after shooting at downtown Raleigh convenience store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a downtown Raleigh convenience store, police said.

The shooting happened at 717 E. Martin Street. The victim was taken to WakeMed. There was no information on the victim’s condition, police said.

No further information was available. CBS 17 has a crew at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now