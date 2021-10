Scene of a deadly shooting in Cary on Oct. 20. 2021. (Andrew Miller/CBS 17)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police are investigating a homicide after one person was found shot to death in the parking lot of Village Greenway Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers confirmed another individual was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting was first reported just after 7 p.m.

The scene is off of SE Maynard Road and near East Cary Middle School.

No further information was released.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.