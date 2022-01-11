Crash, police activity shuts down westbound lanes of I-440 near Brentwood Rd. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash and emergency response closed multiple westbound lanes of Interstate 440 in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon.

An alert just before 1:45 p.m. showed multiple lanes of I-440 west closed near exit 12 for Brentwood Road.

Raleigh police said officers responded to a crash, but couldn’t provide any additional details.

A traffic camera in the area showed many police and other emergency responders.

CBS 17 has crews headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is released.