Crash, police activity shuts down westbound lanes of I-440 near Brentwood Rd. in Raleigh

Wake County News

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash and emergency response closed multiple westbound lanes of Interstate 440 in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon.

An alert just before 1:45 p.m. showed multiple lanes of I-440 west closed near exit 12 for Brentwood Road.

Raleigh police said officers responded to a crash, but couldn’t provide any additional details.

A traffic camera in the area showed many police and other emergency responders.

CBS 17 has crews headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is released.

