Kidnapping investigation shuts down US-264 near Zebulon; multiple schools closed as well

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A possible kidnapping and police chase shut down a huge section of U.S. 264 eastbound in Wake County near Zebulon on Tuesday morning, Raleigh police said.

According to police, they, along with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Zebulon Police Department, are searching for a kidnapping suspect in the area of U.S. 264 near exit 436.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., Raleigh police attempted to stop a vehicle reportedly involved in a kidnapping, authorities said. The driver of the vehicle drove off and officers began a pursuit, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle came to a stop on U.S. 264 near exit 436 and then jumped from the car and ran, police said.

Police activity shut down a section of U.S. 264 near Zebulon Tuesday morning (CBS 17)

Law enforcement officers and SWAT teams have swarmed the area. A line of Raleigh police officers in tactical gear and carrying rifles ran past the CBS 17 crew just ahead of one of their morning live shots.

U.S. 264 eastbound between exits 435 and 436 at the U.S. 64/(Future) Interstate 87 split is closed.

The detour for the area is to take exit 435 (N.C. 96) and turn right at the top of the ramp onto N.C. 96. Drivers should then continue on N.C. 96 before turning left onto N.C. 97 and taking that road to re-access U.S. 264.

Traffic in the area is backed up for miles.

Due to nearby police activity and the major traffic backups, East Wake Academy and both Zebulon Elementary and Middle schools are closed for the day.

