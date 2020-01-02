Police: Armed men rob Cary convenience store on Christmas Eve

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police say two armed men made off with cash when they robbed a convenience store on December 24.
The two men walked into Tienda La Roca, located at 1401 Southeast Maynard Rd. around 7 p.m.
Cary police said they brandished a weapon before making off with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspects are described as being approximately 20-25 years old.
One of the men had facial hair above his lip and was wearing a black hooded jacket with an emblem on the left sleeve, tan tapered leg pants and gray sneakers with white soles.
The other suspect was wearing a purple, orange and red zebra striped hoodie with a black and white striped undershirt, gray cargo shorts and red high-top sneakers.
Cary officials said a conviction on an armed robbery charge can be punishable by up to 204 months in prison.
The robbery occurred across the street from El Piano Bar. A shooting there on Monday left one injured.
Cary police did not say if the two crimes are related.
