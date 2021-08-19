Police arrest 2 men in connection with Aug. 11 Apex shooting

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – The Apex Police Department has arrested two men that they say shot a 42-year-old Raleigh man on Aug. 11.

Terrell L. Davis, left, and Chigozie I. Nnochiri have been arrested and charged in the Aug. 11 shooting of a Raleigh man.

Terrell L. Davis, 23, and Chigozie I. Nnochiri, 39, have each been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Davis and Nnochiri originally fled the scene, police said.

According to authorities, the victim was shot just before 1:40 p.m. west of downtown Apex in the 600-block of W. Chatham Street.

Officers arrived on scene to find the victim who was able to give a “brief statement” before being transported to the hospital.