Police arrest man after August murder at North Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police charged a man with an August murder at a North Raleigh apartment complex, the department announced Friday.

Terrence Lawson, 30, was charged with murder in the Aug. 26 shooting death of Edward Outlaw.

Outlaw was found shot at an apartment complex along the 2300 block of Otterburn Place around 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 26. The scene was near Capital Boulevard and Triangle Town Center.

The 37-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Lawson was arrested by Raleigh police detectives and is being held at the Guilford County Detention Center.