Police arrest pair in Raleigh double homicide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police have arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of two other men that happened on Wednesday.

Authorities say 21-year-old Jonathan Manning and 22-year-old Tyshon Solomon have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon, around 1:15 p.m in the 2700 block of Community Drive.

One of the victims, 28-year-old Vincente Arocho, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second victim, Jaquan Dumas, 31 was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The homicide remains under investigation.

