RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police on Wednesday asked for help identifying a suspect in a string of five robberies that have happened over the past week in North Raleigh.

The man shown in the surveillance image is linked to five business robberies in Raleigh, police believe.

The robberies happened:

On Feb. 23 at Marco’s Pizza at 7500 Ramble Way

On Feb. 27 at Lowe’s Home Improvement at 4601 Capital Blvd.

On March 1 at the Eagles Gas at 8051 Target Side Drive

On March 1 at Sally’s Beauty Supply at 6411 Triangle Plantation Drive

On March 2 at the Sheetz at 4600 Millbrook Green Drive

Suspect in a string of North Raleigh business robberies between Feb. 23 and March 2. (Courtesy of the Raleigh Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.