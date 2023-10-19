WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are implementing extra security measures for Friday’s football game. Large crowds are expected as Wake Forest High School hosts Rolesville High School.

Police are asking spectators to arrive earlier than usual and with an abundance of patience. Lines to enter the stadium may be longer than normal.

Beginning with this Friday’s Wake Forest High School home football game, police are implementing a new set of rules at the school.

Under those rules, all middle school-aged students must be accompanied by a supervising adult, age 18 or older, to be admitted into any Wake Forest High School sporting event.

Students not accompanied by an adult will not be granted admission to the game regardless of whether they purchased a ticket.

A similar rule has also been implemented at Heritage High School.

Police say the change is due to students not following directives and not being picked up in a timely manner at the conclusion of the game.

Wake Forest isn’t alone in their safety concerns. Fights and other disciplinary issues have been reported at several schools.

Earlier this month, a fight among players on one football team led to an evacuation and game cancellation in Garner.

Arrests have been made in Mecklenburg County and Guilford County after fights inside and outside football games. Another game was cut short in Lumberton after shots were fired on campus.

As a reminder, all Wake County Public School System and North Carolina High School Athletic Association rules and policies must be followed during the event.