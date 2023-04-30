RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have blocked a road in east Raleigh after a deadly wreck was reported Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Woodard Drive and Corporation Parkway.

Several police SUVs were at the scene as of 5:30 p.m.

Crime scene tape was up blocking the road and at least one ambulance was visible at the scene.

The area is located near the intersection of North New Hope Road and New Bern Avenue.

No other details were available about the wreck.