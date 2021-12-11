Police bust 40+ speeders in Raleigh school zones during just a single-day crackdown

Raleigh police during the crackdown on speeders in schools zones this week. Photo from Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a speeding crackdown in school zones this week led to nearly 45 tickets given out — in just one day.

The “speed enforcement project” targeted speeding by drivers in elementary school zones and took place Wednesday, according to Raleigh police.

“During this project, 43 motorists were stopped for school zone speed limit violations and citations were issued,” Raleigh police said.

Police said the project took place in the school zones of Brentwood Elementary in the 3400 block of Ingram Drive, Green Elementary in the 5300 block of Six Forks Road and Lacy Elementary in the 200 block of Lake Boone Trail.

“The Raleigh Police Department’s motor units will continue to do operations targeting speeding and aggressive driving in an effort to reduce the number of serious and fatal traffic crashes,” police said.

The Raleigh Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement unit led the initiative.