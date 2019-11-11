Police called 30 times in a year to Raleigh home linked to body left at WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It wasn’t what Eddy Giron expected to hear early Sunday morning.

“I heard the shots, like two shots,” Giron said. “It’s like a shock for me.”

Just after 3 a.m., Raleigh police responded to a shooting on Beverly Drive.

Officers learned a man’s body had been dropped off at WakeMed.

For Giron, it’s not what he wants to hear happening in his neighborhood.

“We’ve got three little children,” he said. “I don’t want anything happening to any of my neighbors.”



CBS 17 obtained the call history report for the home Raleigh police said is involved in the homicide.

According to the report, in the last 12 months, there have been almost 30 calls to the house. At least four of those calls are gun-related.

Sunday’s incident comes after two deadly shootings and a stabbing in Raleigh since Friday night.

First, a man was killed along Trawick Road near the Star Bar.

Then, about one hour later, another shooting on Bragg Street left a young mother dead and two men injured.

Saturday night, a person was hurt after being stabbed at a home on Lavista Court.

Loretta Dixon has called Friar Tuck Road home for more than 30 years.



She said the recent crimes are concerning.

“That’s a lot for this area,” Dixon said. “It makes me nervous. It makes me not want to be out at night.”

For Dixon, she hopes to see a stop to the violence.

“I’d like to see a little bit more police presence around this area, to avoid all of this happening,” she said.

So far, two arrests have been made in the Trawick Road shooting.

There’s no suspect information related to the shootings on Bragg Street and Beverly Drive.

