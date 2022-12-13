RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hasan Abdullah Faheemud-Deen,21, of Raleigh, appeared in court to face sex crime charges on Tuesday, telling the judge he wanted to represent himself.

Last week on Wednesday, police said Faheemud-Deen got into an apartment building at NC State and attacked a woman, sexually assaulting her and preventing her from calling for help.

“The suspect actually what we call ‘tailgated’ in,” said NCSU Police Chief, Dan House. “Somebody opened the door somebody walked in right behind them, the suspect did.”

Five days later, police say Faheemud-Deen was back on campus. He’s accused of sexual battery in the parking lot of the Wolf Village apartments on Monday night.

“Based on the description we got from the female, it seemed eerily close to a similar sexual assault we had basically a week before in the same area. We were able to connect the dots on that,” said House.

Police say they identified Faheemud-Deen using surveillance video, and Raleigh police tracked him down and arrested him early Tuesday morning.

CBS 17 asked Chief House is he has any suspicion that the 21-year-old could be involved in any other sexual assaults, or any other crimes at NC State.

“It’s certainly possible,” he replied. “We are taking our time to look into anything that we can possibly find. We are looking at a lot of footage just to see where this person had walked on campus to see if we can find anything else.”

While police continue their investigation, students say they’re relieved to hear about the arrest but concerned that sex crimes are happening on on campus.

“I feel better, but there’s more people who do the same thing,” said Katie Thompson, a sophomore.

“Just protect yourselves as best we can,” added Ariana Hay. “That’s all we can do.”

Police say the suspect is not a student and is not affiliated with the university in any way, and they say he did not know the victims.

The judge appointed a lawyer on standby in his appearance on Tuesday and said if he bonds out, he will have electronic monitoring. Further, Faheemud-Deen is not allowed on NC State’s campus.