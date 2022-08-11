CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say the mother of a 5-year-old from Cary who was found a day after an Amber Alert was issued has been charged with abducting the girl.

The Cary Police Department on Thursday charged Crystal Beatrice Walston of Raleigh with one count of abduction of children.

Cary Police say the state Highway Patrol took Walston to the Johnston County Jail, and the case against her has been forwarded to the Wake County District Attorney’s office.

Police say the state Department of Health and Human Services will decide the next steps for the girl, Amani Jada Bruce.

The Amber Alert issued for Bruce on Wednesday night was called off when she and Walston were located Thursday morning in Benson.

Troopers said they were called at around 6 a.m. Thursday from a driver who was behind a silver Lexus believed to be involved in the Amber Alert on eastbound Interstate 40 near mile marker 306.

The state Highway Patrol said the driver sped off when they attempted to stop the car. Following the chase, they positioned their vehicles around the Lexus and slowed that car to a stop.