RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they are conducting a death investigation on WakeMed’s North campus.

At about 2 p.m., officers said they were called to the hospital on Falls of Neuse Road in reference to the incident.

Law enforcement remained at the scene as of 4:30 p.m.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said the hospital’s parking lot outside the emergency department was taped off, and several officers were outside the hospital.

They also said a black Toyota in the parking lot appears to have a bullet hole in it with the glass cracked. A tow truck was at the scene.

Police said the Wake County Sheriff’s Office is also working on part of the case.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information from police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.