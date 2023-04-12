RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they are conducting a death investigation on WakeMed’s North campus.

At about 2 p.m., officers said they were called to the hospital on Falls of Neuse Road in reference to the incident.

Law enforcement remained at the scene as of 4:30 p.m.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said the hospital’s parking lot outside the emergency department was taped off, and several officers were outside the hospital.

They also said a black Toyota in the parking lot appears to have a bullet hole in it with the glass cracked. A tow truck was at the scene.

  • (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)
  • (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)
  • (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)
  • (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)

Police said the Wake County Sheriff’s Office is also working on part of the case.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information from police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.