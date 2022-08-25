RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot in her car near an east Raleigh intersection and the suspected shooter was caught in Garner, police say.

The police departments in Raleigh and Garner said the incident happened Thursday near the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and New Bern Avenue.

Police say the shooter fled the scene and was caught in Garner.

Police say the intersection south of New Bern Avenue was closed while authorities investigate the incident.

No other details were immediately available.