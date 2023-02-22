CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police, along with other agencies, said they are responding to a 12-hour standoff involving a hostage situation and mental health crisis at an apartment complex.

Cary Police Chief Terry Suit said the situation began when police received a welfare check call at somewhere between 10:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. Tuesday based on concerns of family members.

Officers responded to the Village at Tryon Apartments near Walnut Street in Cary, where they said the found a hostage situation with someone in a mental heath crisis holding a juvenile hostage.

At 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers said they began telling people to shelter in place. They said multiple notifications went out to people who had registered for them.

Cary police worked with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office to send out a reverse 911 message to tell people who live in the complex to shelter in place.

The police department also posted officers throughout the complex to help.

By around 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, the police chief said there was a considerable threat to the juvenile band there was a transition through the night thanks to a hostage negotiation.

Police said they were able to get the juvenile out, who suffered from two minor gunshot wounds in the apartment — one on the arm and one on the neck. They said the juvenile is now being taken care of.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene saw officers with long guns and several ambulances.

Cary Police Chief Terry Suit held a news conference at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

At that time, he said the situation has changed in phase from a hostage situation to a crisis intervention situation.

He said police have not yet made entry into the apartment and that it remains a very active negotiation scene.

Chief Suit said some risk remains to the public in the nearby area, and they are taking that into consideration when they negotiate with subject.

He said he remains concerned about school kids and people walking dogs in the area, and that police have set up a perimeter.

He also confirmed that EMS is taking care of a female for existing health conditions, and that she was out early. He would not confirm her relationship to others involved in the incident.

CBS 17 asked Chief Suit why a press release had not been sent out earlier to get the word out and warn those in the area. He responded by saying that crews were working to evaluate the situation and confirm facts before releasing information. He also said there wasn’t as much of a threat overnight and in the early morning hours when people were not out.

As the time this article was written, CBS 17 had not been told why the FBI is involved.

Raleigh police, Morrisville police, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI also responded to the standoff.

Cary Police Chief Terry Suit plans to give another update at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 17 for details.