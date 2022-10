CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police and firefighters are responding to a fire in Cary Sunday afternoon, according to Cary dispatch.

Officials said crews were called to the 1100 block of Morrisville Carpenter Road at about 1:46 p.m.

Morrisville Police said they are at the scene and they “suspect juveniles.”

Officers said they have not heard of any injuries related to the fire.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.