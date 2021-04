RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police said foul play is not suspected in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found inside a Raleigh home.

The bodies were found Tuesday evening in a home in the 3700 block of Arrowwood Drive.

Raleigh police did not confirm the relationship of the two, only that an investigation revealed no foul play was involved.

