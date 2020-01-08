4 in custody after police gather outside north Raleigh apartment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police took four people into custody after officers gathered outside an apartment in a neighborhood in north Raleigh Tuesday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., several officers were outside the apartment unit in the 6300 block of Shanda Drive, which is between Sandy Forks Road and Spring Forest Road.

Police said the incident was “drug-related.” Several officers with their guns drawn went into the apartment unit around 10:30 p.m.

Later, police said that four people were taken into custody and that no one was left in the apartment.

No one was injured and police stressed the incident was not a “standoff.”

No other details were provided.

