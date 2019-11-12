Police ID dead man dropped off at WakeMed after Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified a dead man who was dropped off at WakeMed following a shooting early Sunday.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Beverly Drive shortly after 3 a.m.

Police were then notified of a deceased gunshot victim dropped off at WakeMed.

Police said Monday that the man who died was 28-year-old Devonte Jamal Tillery.

“I heard the shots — like two shots,” said neighbor Eddy Giron. “It’s like a shock for me.”

For Giron, it’s not what he wants to hear happening in his neighborhood.

“We’ve got three little children,” he said. “I don’t want anything happening to any of my neighbors.”

CBS 17 obtained the call history report for the home Raleigh police said is involved in the homicide.

According to the report, in the last 12 months, there have been almost 30 calls to the house. At least four of those calls are gun-related.

There’s no suspect information related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now