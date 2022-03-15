GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Garner police Tuesday identified a woman and man who were arrested after a chase ended with a crash into a home Monday night.

The incident began at 7:24 p.m. when Garner police tried to pull over a car for a moving violation along Benson Road at Lakeside Drive, according to Garner police spokesman Lt. Kevan Anderson.

The man driving the car then sped off. A short chase took place and the driver went through the front yard of a home and crashed into the front of a brick house, Anderson said.

The home sustained minor structural damage. The car was also damaged.

Na’gem Jakeith Savage, 19, of Greenville and Jessica Lauren Brigman, 28, of Garner, were arrested after a short foot chase, Anderson said.

Savage was charged with felony flee/elude arrest and altering, destroying or stealing criminal evidence, injury to real property and driving while license revoked. Savage was also served with two outstanding warrants from Pitt County for weapons violations.

Jessica Lauren Brigman and Na’gem Jakeith Savage in CCBI photos

Brigman was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule III controlled substance.

They were both charged with possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver schedule I controlled substance.

Savage is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. Brigman is being held on a $10,000 secured bond.