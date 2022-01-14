Police ID man killed in shooting that also injured woman near downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police Friday identified a man who died in a shooting that also injured a woman Monday night near downtown Raleigh.

Police said Anthony Lamar Alexander, 35, of Raleigh died in the shooting, that was reported just after 10:20 p.m. in the 500-block of E. Edenton Street, several blocks from the heart of downtown Raleigh.

A woman was also hurt, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

According to police, the call came through as a report of gunfire heard in the area, but when police arrived, they found two victims who had been shot.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting but police said it was “not a random act.”

An investigation is ongoing and as of Friday night, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.