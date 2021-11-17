Police ID man shot in the head, killed at Raleigh park; 2 minors charged with murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two minors are charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old at a Raleigh park Tuesday night, police announced Wednesday morning.

According to Raleigh police, officers responded to a shooting call at a park in the 4200-block of Green Road at approximately 7:35 p.m.

Officials told CBS 17 that the victim, identified on Wednesday as Miguel Bejaran, 19, was shot in the head. He died as a result of his injuries.

Police on Tuesday night appeared to be focusing their investigation most behind the Green Road Community Center. A section of the parking lot was taped off while multiple officers combed the scene for clues.

Authorities said that, based on their investigation, “secure custody orders for murder were sought for two 17-year-olds.”

Police have not said what led up to the shooting and the names of the suspects will not be released because they are minors, officials said.