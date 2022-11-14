RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the pedestrian who died in a hit-and-run with a vehicle Friday night along Capital Boulevard.

Police also said Monday they still have not tracked down the vehicle involved and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Derrick Lanier Branch, 59, died in the crash that happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 4700 block of Capital Boulevard, police said Monday.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved left the scene in the vehicle.

Capital Boulevard was closed for several hours after the crash and traffic was diverted from Calvary Drive to Louisburg Road.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said in a statement Monday.

Officers also asked anyone who has information about the deadly crash should call Crimestoppers at 919-996-1193.

Raleigh CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.