Raleigh man killed while riding in car in Garner drive-by shooting

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN)- An investigation is underway following a fatal drive-by shooting that happened in Garner late Friday night.

The shooting happened on U.S. 70 Highway East near the intersection of Interstate-40, according to police.

Authorities say 24-year-old Kyree Deron Dickerson of Raleigh sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

According to police, Dickerson was the front-seat passenger in a 2004 Mercedes when he was hit by gunfire. The driver was not injured.

“This does not appear to be a random incident, and investigators are working diligently to locate the suspect vehicle and identify the person(s) responsible for Dickerson’s death, “said Garner Police Capt. Lorie Smith.

A portion of U.S. 70 Highway East remained closed for several hours after the shooting as investigators searched the crime scene for evidence.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Garner Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at (919) 890-7318 or GPDtips@garnernc.gov.