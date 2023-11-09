KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police released the identity of the woman who was fatally shot on her front porch in Knightdale on Wednesday night.

According to a press release, authorities identified the shooting victim as 40-year-old Shinaka Ocean Earth.

Knightdale police said officers responded to the 600 block of Twain Town Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a report of shots fired. Shortly after officers arrived on scene, they found Earth with a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

“The Knightdale Police Department is working tirelessly on all viable leads to ensure justice for the decedent and her family,” the press release said.

This was an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public, according to Knightdale police.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Knightdale Police Department at 919-217-2281.