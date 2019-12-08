Police in Morrisville warn of ‘porch pirates’ as deliveries spike ahead of Christmas

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — With the holidays here, police are getting the word out to protect delivered to your door.



The word from police comes after a security camera caught someone stealing a package from a Morrisville home around Thanksgiving.

Neighbors living near Leafycreek Drive and Leacroft Way are getting the word out about the thefts happening during the holiday season.

“You have to have a lot of guts to do that,” Sudeep Tomar said. “We’re not leaving our packages out anymore.”

After what happened on Leacroft Way, CBS 17 asked Morrisville officials how many reported package thefts have occurred this holiday season.

Since Nov. 1, town leaders said they’ve had three.

“It upsets me that people do that,” Morrisville police Lt. Tim Hendrickson said about package thefts during the holiday season.

According to a report from C+R Research, 36 percent of Americans have reported having a package stolen at least once.

Hendrickson said he isn’t surprised when hearing this statistic.

“It just seems like that because of the package, and how the people are delivering them, it’s a lot easier for people to steal things,” he said. ​”They drop packages off a lot of times during the middle of the day. There’s not a lot of people around. It makes it very easy for someone that wants to steal things.”

He believes security cameras, including those installed in doorbells, can help solve cases.

“You do have a specific time. A specific date,” Hendrickson said. “It gives the investigators a little more and the officers a little more to go on.”

When it comes to tips on protecting packages, Hendrickson recommends managing tracking numbers, having your packages delivered at a time when you’re going to be at the delivery location, or even have them delivered to a safer location.

