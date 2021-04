RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot at a Raleigh bar Thursday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 11:30 p.m. at The Bison Bar, which is at 815 E. Whitaker Mill Road, according to Raleigh police.

The area is across from Snoopy’s Hot Dogs and beside Jerry’s Grill, both of which are near the corner with Wake Forest Road.

As of midnight, police appeared to be interviewing patrons at The Bison Bar.

No other information was provided by police.