Police investigate after family, friends report Raleigh man missing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are investigating after a man who went to sell his SUV Saturday vanished afterwards.
William “Andy” Banks, 39, of Raleigh went to the K&W Cafeteria parking lot in Cameron Village Saturday to meet someone about selling his 2011 silver Range Rover, according to friends and family.
Banks, who also works in Raleigh, was last seen around 2 p.m. in the Cameron Village area.
“We spent a lot of time on it last night when the call from the family first” reported the disappearance, said Capt. Boyce, of the Raleigh Police Department.
Boyce said Sunday evening that the investigation was active.
Anyone with information about Banks’ location should call Raleigh police at 919-996-3335.
