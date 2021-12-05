Police investigate after man found dead in southeast Raleigh home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a man was dead found inside a home in southeast Raleigh Sunday.

Raleigh police said the discovery was made Sunday afternoon in a mobile home community off Jones Sausage Road just south of Rock Quarry Road.

The man who died was found inside a home along Rushford Lane, which is in the Parrish Manor community near Garner, police said.

Sunday night, crime scene tape was up around the home and blocking the street. A silver car with a door open was in the driveway of the home during the police investigation.

Raleigh police said detectives are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.

No other information was released by police.