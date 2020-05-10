Police investigate after shots fired outside Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after shots were fired outside Crabtree Valley Mall Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 2:10 p.m. at the rear of Crabtree Valley Mall on mall property near the H&M store, according to Raleigh police.

Police said that witnesses were walking along the sidewalk of Crabtree Valley Avenue near Homewood Banks Drive when they saw someone fire shots. The witnesses then called 911.

Police said that they found shell casings at the scene, which matched with what witnesses told them about the incident.

Police said there was no evidence that anyone was hit by the gunfire.

Several police cars and officers were still at the mall investigating as of 4:30 p.m.

The gunfire happened on the first weekend that North Carolina officials eased COVID-19 restrictions to allow more retail shops — such as those at the mall — to reopen.

CBS 17 has reached out to mall management for a statement, but has not heard back.

